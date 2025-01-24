This Famous Cocktail Is A Total Red Flag For Bartenders

Most cocktails attempt to balance the flavors of various spirits, mixers, and aromatics. However, some try to balance a little more, and not in a good way. The vodka Red Bull — a drink that's been around since the '90s and is essentially a metaphor for a heavy night out, actually suppresses alcohol-induced drowsiness with a kick of caffeine from the energy drink. While some use this as a way to party longer, it can also result in the drinker not realizing just how intoxicated they are.

Multiple studies have shown that those mixing energy drinks with liquor are more susceptible to risky behavior and higher intoxication levels. Most bartenders don't appreciate someone who can't handle their alcohol, and a person ordering multiple vodka Red Bulls quickly becomes a red flag. Some would go so far as to say that the concoction deserves to be on the list of cocktails that need to die.

The origin of the vodka Red Bull cocktail is quite interesting, and it seems like no one really expected it to become as popular as it has. There has been a slew of prepackaged energy drink alcoholic cocktails since (Four Loko, anyone?). Still, the FDA quickly put a stop to them when potentially dangerous side effects of mixing caffeine with alcohol started becoming apparent. However, the vodka Red Bull perseveres, and it's important to know what you're getting into if that's your drink of choice. On a less busy night, consider asking your friendly neighborhood bartender for some vodka Red Bull cautionary tales. Chances are they have several.