The Origins Of The Vodka Red Bull Cocktail, Explained

Every classic cocktail has its own story, and most are disputed. The Bahama mama's origin likely involves a Caribbean stage performer named Dottie Lee Anderson — but we don't know for sure. The margarita likely came from the U.S./Mexican border areas in the mid-20th century — but we don't know exactly when and where. The old fashioned was conceived as a deliberate response to the rise of more complex cocktails in the mid-1800s ... or so the legend goes. The origin of the Long Island iced tea, meanwhile, is heavily disputed between two different guys who each claim to be its creator.

The Red Bull Vodka cocktail is the exception because while it's deceptively simple, we're pretty sure we know exactly where and when it was first sold as an intentional menu item: At Butter, a bar in San Francisco, in 1999. It may have been served elsewhere before that, but that's where it really took off. As to how it got started in the first place, it has to do with the company offering Butter's owners $50,000 to get their product in the door of the rave and club scene — a pretty paltry sum considering how well it ultimately worked out for them.