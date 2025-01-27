The 3-Ingredient Cocktail We Have To Thank For The Modern Negroni
What would we do without the Negroni? It's a tried-and-true cocktail and many people's go-to bar order. The balance of bitter, sweet, and herbal flavors hits the spot, and the simple presentation gives it a classy edge. Plus, with only three ingredients, it's hard to mess up. As a result, this Italian cocktail is always a reliable, expert-approved choice, especially when dealing with bartenders who aren't proper mixologists.
Despite its timeless appeal, the Negroni's history spans just over a century. Its origins trace back to the Americano cocktail, a refreshing blend of Campari, sweet vermouth, and soda water garnished with an orange twist. With a simple stroke of genius, this light libation transforms into a Negroni. You merely have to swap the soda water for gin. But who is responsible for such an inspired modification? Italian Count Camillo Negroni – the eponym himself.
As the story goes, Negroni sat down for a drink in early 20th-century Florence. However, he presumably wasn't craving the Americano's light, bubbly nature. Instead, he likely wanted more depth — and that warm, invigorating feeling you get from stronger cocktails. He asked his barkeep for a simple modification and just like that, the Negroni was born, only to evolve into one of the most celebrated cocktails to date. But to fully appreciate the Negroni, we should first explore the history of its predecessor, the Americano, and how this earlier invention set the stage for cocktail history.
A brief history of the Americano
The Americano is considered a cousin of the Negroni, but truth be told, it's more of a forefather. The cocktail's origins date back to the 1860s, when Gaspare Campari, the inventor of Campari, began mixing his signature liqueur with sweet vermouth. The cocktail was known as a Milano-Torino after the origins of each ingredient: Campari from Milan and sweet vermouth from Turin.
Over time, bartenders experimented with this basic cocktail. They added soda water to lighten the palate, transforming it into an easy-to-drink, summer beverage. This tweaked version was a hit with American tourists, who flocked to Italy during Prohibition to revel in its legal drinking culture. These travelers enjoyed the beverage so much that locals called it the Americano in their honor. Instead of remaining an Italian secret, Americanos became an international sensation.
Although James Bond is famous for the Vesper martini, he started with refreshing Americanos; it was the first beverage Bond drank in Ian Fleming's novel, "Casino Royale." But just as Bond's tastes evolved with time, so did the Americano. Although still a beloved Italian aperitif, the Americano has become a lesser-known international cocktail, while the more modern Negroni has become increasingly popular. It's a great example of why it's fun to explore the fascinating origins of your favorite cocktails.