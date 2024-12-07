The Bold Ingredient Twist You Need For Better Green Beans

Green beans can be an afterthought on a dinner menu. They never seem to reach their full flavor potential. It's easy to fall into the rut of just blanching them in boiling water for a few minutes and then chilling them in an ice bath or using them in your spruced-up green bean casserole. But if you are looking for low-lift ways to upgrade your green beans, look no further. You can transform this veggie into a gourmet side dish with two simple ingredients: Goat cheese crumbles and chopped herbs.

Green beans have a subtle earthy sweetness and pair well with various herbs. Flat-leaf parsley, chives, thyme, rosemary, basil, oregano, mint, and dill all complement and enhance the taste of this green vegetable and pair well with tangy goat cheese. But if you want to use a combination, Herbes de Provence is the perfect mix. Herbes de Provence is equal parts thyme, savory, marjoram, and oregano. It may also have a smidge of lavender, and when combined with goat cheese, it adds sweet, peppery, savory, and fragrant notes that play off this cheese's tart taste and creamy texture. Herbes de Provence will not overwhelm your green beans either, but instead, bring out the sugary sensations of this veggie.