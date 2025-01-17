The Ingredient You Can't Skip For Perfect Slow Cooker Meatballs

Slow cooker meatballs are the perfect appetizer for any party situation, but sometimes the accompanying sauce comes out too thin. And a runny sauce makes an already messy food even more prone to dripping everywhere, from slow cooker to plate to mouth. Luckily, just a little bit of one unusual ingredient can thicken things up with no problem: tapioca.

Adding a small amount of quick-cooking tapioca to a slow cooker meatball sauce will guarantee a proper texture for hours. Tapioca is a starch derived from the fibrous roots of the cassava plant. Originally from South America, this cheap source of carbs has become a staple crop in many tropical countries because of how easily it grows in hot environments.

If you're worried that this trick will leave your meatballs tasting like a meaty tapioca pudding, don't. On its own, tapioca has a mild, almost nonexistent flavor, which is what gives it great versatility as a starch. Whatever taste you might think the tapioca has will be easily overpowered by the strong savory notes of any meatball recipe.