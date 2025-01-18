Shio Vs Shoyu: The Differences In These Ramen Seasonings
It is hard to resist the comforting allure of a warm bowl of ramen. Whether as a hearty treat after a long day or as the perfect companion on a lazy winter night, we all tend to lean on this ever-appealing meal for support. But just as a soup without ingredients is reduced to plain broth, ramen without seasoning becomes indistinguishable from any other noodle dish.
Seasoning is the soul of ramen, the element that transforms it into a culinary experience. Though there are various types of seasonings and ingredients available to upgrade your instant ramen, two among them have stood the test of time in terms of popularity: shio and shoyu. The similarity in the sound of their names often leaves people scratching their heads, but these two seasonings are worlds apart, steeped in their own unique histories.
Shio means "salt" in Japanese, and it is the oldest form of ramen seasoning. Though considered a type of seasoning, both shio and shoyu also fall into the four broader classes of ramen broth, the other two classes being tonkatsu, a broth based on pork bones, and miso, which is made with fermented soya beans. Shio is a clear and pale broth that emphasizes the natural flavors of its base ingredient: the humble salt. This makes shio ramen subtle in taste with a clean flavor that's as refreshing as it is comforting. Shoyu, on the other hand, translates to "soy sauce," which not only gives the broth a deeper, amber-colored hue but also packs it with a bold, umami-rich flavor profile, making it more layered and complex than shio.
Shio: flavor in simplicity
Shio is a preferred choice among those who favor simple seasoning to create flavorful ramen. Its origins can be traced back to nankin-soba — a salt-based noodle soup — believed to be one of the earliest versions of modern ramen. Going by this theory, shio was served for the first time at a restaurant in Hakodate in 1884. Hakodate is a southern city in Hokkaido, where the local food is greatly influenced by Chinese cuisine due to significant trade relations with China in the past, as well as Chinese migrants.
Shio ramen broth relies on high-quality sea salt and is traditionally made using chicken or pork bones. The soup in shio ramen needs to be crystal-clear, which is created by gently simmering the broth before meticulously skimming and straining it. Traditionally, its toppings include slices of kamaboko (fish cake), wakame (seaweed), crisp bean sprouts, and a sprinkle of minced scallions. Bamboo shoots, sliced chashu (chicken or pork), and ramen eggs, however, make for equally delightful additions. Because the soup is so delicate and subtle, it's best to keep the toppings simple.
Shoyu: packing a punch of umami
Even though shoyu is soy sauce, it is actually a very particular type of soy sauce. Shoyu is created by fermenting mashed beans, salt brine, and wheat cultured with the Aspergillus oryzae fungus, popularly known as koji. This process, called honjozo, brings a distinctive complexity to ramen. There are two types of shoyu: koikuchi, which has a bolder taste and is darker in color, and usukuchi, which is more subtle but saltier.
The origins of shoyu ramen are tied to Tokyo, where it was first served in 1910 at Rairaiken, the Japanese capital's first ramen shop. To this day, it remains the most popular choice of ramen in Tokyo. Shoyu pairs seamlessly with a range of broths, from clear and light chicken or seafood bases to richer, brown-toned broths. Occasionally, it is even used with pork or beef-based broths. This versatility is the reason shoyu is used with creative abandon in ramen kitchens. For instance, it's not uncommon to find creamy tonkatsu pork broths infused with the umami-packed depth of shoyu.
Be it the simple but satiating shio or the complex and umami shoyu, both flavors bring a substantial charm to the table. And if you still find yourself racking your brain to remember the difference between shoyu and shio in the future, just look at the color — it is a major giveaway.