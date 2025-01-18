Shio Vs Shoyu: The Differences In These Ramen Seasonings

It is hard to resist the comforting allure of a warm bowl of ramen. Whether as a hearty treat after a long day or as the perfect companion on a lazy winter night, we all tend to lean on this ever-appealing meal for support. But just as a soup without ingredients is reduced to plain broth, ramen without seasoning becomes indistinguishable from any other noodle dish.

Seasoning is the soul of ramen, the element that transforms it into a culinary experience. Though there are various types of seasonings and ingredients available to upgrade your instant ramen, two among them have stood the test of time in terms of popularity: shio and shoyu. The similarity in the sound of their names often leaves people scratching their heads, but these two seasonings are worlds apart, steeped in their own unique histories.

Shio means "salt" in Japanese, and it is the oldest form of ramen seasoning. Though considered a type of seasoning, both shio and shoyu also fall into the four broader classes of ramen broth, the other two classes being tonkatsu, a broth based on pork bones, and miso, which is made with fermented soya beans. Shio is a clear and pale broth that emphasizes the natural flavors of its base ingredient: the humble salt. This makes shio ramen subtle in taste with a clean flavor that's as refreshing as it is comforting. Shoyu, on the other hand, translates to "soy sauce," which not only gives the broth a deeper, amber-colored hue but also packs it with a bold, umami-rich flavor profile, making it more layered and complex than shio.