What Exactly Is Shoyu And How Does It Taste?

Soy sauce is an indispensable element for crafting a dipping sauce for sushi, forming the foundations for a steaming bowl of udon noodles, or adding depth to a teriyaki marinade. While there are a plethora of soy sauce varieties, not just any ordinary soy sauce will elevate these dishes. Shoyu, shōyu, or 醤油 in kanji characters, refers to Japanese soy sauce. It's an umbrella term used to describe Japanese-style soy sauce. What sets this style apart is the way it's made and the ingredients used.

With its umami flavor and sweet-bitter taste, this sauce boasts remarkable versatility in Japanese cuisine. Shoyu is the perfect soy sauce to use if you want to enhance the taste of any Japanese dish by adding saltiness, accentuating sweetness, or building rich layers of flavor. It's a glorious soy sauce that tends to have a higher wheat content than its Chinese variation.

Whether you've encountered the term "shoyu" in a recipe, spotted ramen named after it, or just find it intriguing, this guide will acquaint you with everything you need to know.