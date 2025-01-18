One Of The Unhealthiest Pretzels On The Market Comes From An Unexpected Retailer

Before we get into Whole Foods' bad pretzels, we should establish that pretzels aren't the healthiest snack out there. They're pretty low in fiber and may be high in added sugar and saturated fat compared to other snacks. However, what makes the Whole Foods pretzels stick out is their sodium content — which is pretty high, according to the nutritional label.

Whole Foods' 365 Organic Pretzel Twists have 400 milligrams of sodium, or 17 percent of your daily value. Since the typical pretzel serving has anywhere from 200 to 400 milligrams of sodium, the 365 Organic Pretzel Twists are on the higher end of the salty spectrum. Compared to popular brands like Snack Factory Original Organic Pretzel Crisps (which only have 270 milligrams of sodium), Snyder's Mini Pretzels (280 milligrams of sodium), and FitJoy Sea Salt Pretzel Twists (220 milligrams of sodium), the 365 Organic Pretzel Twists shouldn't exactly be at the top of your shopping list.

Yet it's worth noting that these pretzels aren't all that bad: They have no added sugar and around 2 grams of fiber. (Sure, that's about a gram more than your typical serving of pretzels, but a little more fiber isn't anything to scoff at!) While they are high in sodium, though, it doesn't mean that eating a few 365 Organic Pretzel Twists will send you off of the health deep end. Yet if you're looking to reach a specific nutritional goal, or are trying to cut back a bit on sodium, consider reaching for a different brand over this one. Whole Foods even has an unsalted version of the same snack — so maybe buy that one instead if you're shopping at a Whole Foods.