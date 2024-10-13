13 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Vegetable Soups

By now, most of us know that store-bought soups can be pretty unhealthy. While these products may seem unassuming and look fairly low in nutrients like fat, they can also be astonishingly high in sodium, and occasionally have other ingredients we'd rather do without too. For some reason, though, we still give vegetable soups a pass, somehow assuming that just because they're chock-full of veggies that they'll be a little better for us. Well, no dice, folks. Store-bought vegetable soups can be just as unhealthy as other varieties, and crammed full of sodium to give them additional flavor.

All of this sodium is a serious issue. When we regularly consume the recommended daily limit for adults of 2,300 milligrams per day, we increase the risk of developing high blood pressure and associated diseases like stroke and heart attack. One of the best ways to reduce sodium intake is to limit the amount of salty processed foods we eat, and few are as salty as vegetable soups. In this article, we'll show you exactly what we mean, and picked out store-bought vegetable soups primarily based on their sodium content to demonstrate just how unhealthy they can be. We also looked at other nutrients in these soups, like sugar and saturated fat, which could contribute to the overall unhealthiness of the product.