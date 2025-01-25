2 Ice Tips You Need To Avoid Diluting Your Lemonade

Chilling all the components ahead of time is another way to prevent your lemonade from diluting. Start with cold water, chilled lemon juice, and refrigerated sweeteners. Starting with pre-cooled ingredients reduces the need for lots of ice, minimizing the potential for dilution. If you want a reliable recipe to try yourself, Daily Meal's homemade lemonade recipe is a cinch and always delicious. If you're using store-bought lemonade, make sure it's super cold. Our ranking of 14 store-bought lemonade brands will get your mouth watering.

You can also experiment with infusing your lemonade ice cubes with complementary flavors for added flair. A sprig of mint or a few crushed berries frozen inside the cubes adds a decorative touch and little bursts of flavor as they melt. Our list of other creative ways to elevate your lemonade will inspire you, too.

Finally, for serving, always serve your lemonade in a chilled glass. This reduces the need for excessive ice to maintain the desired temperature, keeping the focus on lemony flavor. With these thoughtful tips, you can ensure your lemonade stays vibrant and refreshing, sip after sip, no matter how hot the day gets.