The Big Mistake You're Making When Brining Small Cuts Of Meat

A good, salty brine can make otherwise dry meats as juicy and delicious as you'd ever want. While you're certainly aware of the annual brining of the holiday turkey (an indispensable part of cooking that particular bird), brining will bring out the best in smaller, everyday cuts of meat, such as chops and chicken breasts. The only trick is to remember that a brine is not a marinade. Longer brining time not only yields diminishing returns, but it can result in disaster by turning meat to mush. If you're talking about single-serving cuts of meat, all you really need is 15 minutes of brining time, a great reason to brine more often, starting with these nine meats other than turkey.

Unless you're brining a whole bird, more than two hours in a salt solution will reduce small cuts to meat porridge. The reason for this is any brine's active ingredient, salt — everything else, from the sugar to the aromatics, is simply an ornament on the sodium tree. If you want added flavor, marinate. If you want enhanced moisture (and breading that will stay on fried chicken), brine.