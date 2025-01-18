The Chinese Restaurant Responsible For New England's Chow Mein Sandwich

Some dishes are steeped in so much history that their raison d'être goes beyond being a delicious bite. New England is home to some iconic foods and the chow mein sandwich is one of those dishes. Made rich not just by an interesting sequence of events, but through people from various ethnicities, it's a true reflection of America's melting plot. But there's one place that can be credited with playing a significant role in the popularity of this iconic sandwich – the Mee Sum Restaurant in Fall River, Massachusetts run by Regina and Kenneth Mark, the place made these sandwiches for the better part of a century by two generations of the same family. Sadly, the restaurant closed at the end of 2024, although it's slated to reopen in 2025 with new owners.

Mee Sum opened in 1950 at the corner of Dwelly and South Main Streets and later moved to its current location in 1971. Regina and Kenneth took over the business around the same time. As epicureans across America started falling for this unexpected dish loaded with flavorful chow mein noodles and umami sauce and served with a hamburger bun, it started popping up on menus at other Chinese restaurants across New England.