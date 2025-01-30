Why Your Cucumber Water Doesn't Taste Like The Spa's Version

Cucumber water can be a tasty way to stay extra hydrated at home, yet the homemade version seems to fall short of what you might find in the waiting room of a fancy spa. But some simple tips can punch up your at-home cucumber water to make it taste spa-grade.

It's important to begin with high-quality, well-filtered water and fresh cucumbers; better ingredients always lead to better results. Perhaps the biggest difference that makes your local spa's version stand out is time. For best results, infuse your cucumber water overnight in the refrigerator.

Cucumber water tastes best when it's ice cold, so keep it cold for as long as possible. Like cold-brewing coffee or tea, steeping cucumber slices in cold water takes longer to deliver the best flavor. Steeping overnight, or about 8 to 12 hours, will give you a more concentrated taste. Just don't leave the slices in the water too long, or they may begin to disintegrate and make your water pulpy.