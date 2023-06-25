Cucumbers Are A Tasty Trick For Staying Hydrated All Day

Whether you're working outside on a hot day or just dealing with the humidity, it's common sense to reach for something to keep you hydrated. Maybe you like a plain ice-cold glass of water, no flavorings, no bubbles — just pure crystal-clear water. You might even reach for a cold Gatorade to keep you energized while you work or exercise. While these are all very good ways to keep yourself hydrated, to be sure, there's one way to stay hydrated that isn't even a drink — it's a fruit.

Cucumbers may not seem like the most refreshing thing in the world at first glance, but the beauty lies within its structure more than its appearance. If you were to take a few slices of cucumber and hold them in your hand, most of the weight would come from water (about 95%, to be more precise). For context, the average watermelon is about 92% water, making the cucumber slightly more hydrating. A cucumber is basically just solid water in a dark green tube.

But how can you work all of this refreshing water into your system? Fortunately, there are many simple ways to introduce cucumbers into your diet — and one of the methods is no doubt going to leave you feeling refreshed one way or the other.