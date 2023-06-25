Cucumbers Are A Tasty Trick For Staying Hydrated All Day
Whether you're working outside on a hot day or just dealing with the humidity, it's common sense to reach for something to keep you hydrated. Maybe you like a plain ice-cold glass of water, no flavorings, no bubbles — just pure crystal-clear water. You might even reach for a cold Gatorade to keep you energized while you work or exercise. While these are all very good ways to keep yourself hydrated, to be sure, there's one way to stay hydrated that isn't even a drink — it's a fruit.
Cucumbers may not seem like the most refreshing thing in the world at first glance, but the beauty lies within its structure more than its appearance. If you were to take a few slices of cucumber and hold them in your hand, most of the weight would come from water (about 95%, to be more precise). For context, the average watermelon is about 92% water, making the cucumber slightly more hydrating. A cucumber is basically just solid water in a dark green tube.
But how can you work all of this refreshing water into your system? Fortunately, there are many simple ways to introduce cucumbers into your diet — and one of the methods is no doubt going to leave you feeling refreshed one way or the other.
Cucumber water is a great way to keep hydrated
If you've ever been to a nice hotel, you may have noticed that there are some complimentary water coolers in the lobby for guests. One water cooler might have plain water, another may have lemon slices, and one may even have cucumber slices floating in it. While this seems like an odd choice for water at first, it makes sense when you understand the hydrating properties of the cucumber.
Adding some cucumber slices to your water isn't just a way to add some light flavor — it also increases the amount of water you're drinking. Another good way to get some cucumber into your diet is by making a yogurt sauce, a light creamy sauce that you can serve on seafood like salmon and flatbreads, or as a dip for other snacks. You could also make a watermelon and cucumber salad for a side dish at dinner or — if you want something a little more filling — a chicken satay with cucumber salad. And one of the simplest methods is eating slices of raw cucumber — an easy, crisp, and refreshing snack. If it works, it works!
Of course, you can't live on cucumber alone for your hydration purposes. Luckily, there's a large number of fruits and vegetables out there that provide surprisingly large amounts of water in just one serving.
Lettuce, oranges, and celery are all good choices for keeping hydrated
A serving of lettuce is over 95% water, so salads that are loaded with both lettuce and cucumber are a great choice. Another addition to that salad is tomatoes, which include 170 grams of water per cup. If you're looking for something with more of a crunch like raw cucumber, eating celery is another great way to get water into your system, considering it contains 115 grams of water per cup. If you're looking for fruit, watermelon as previously mentioned is an invaluable choice of hydrating fruit, alongside peaches (at 88% water) and apples (at 85 grams of water).
If you're tired of fruits and vegetables, you can also get some hydration from your meats. If you boil leftover bones from your meat with some vegetables, you can create a savory broth that, in addition to being good for soup, can also serve as a hydrating, comforting dinner all on its own. Whether you're drinking broth, eating melons and lettuce, or just enjoying cucumber water, you're keeping hydration — and health — in mind.