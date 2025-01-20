How To Make The Absolute Best Marinade For Any Protein

When it comes to great meat marinades, the key lies in simplicity and intention. Daily Meal spoke with Fares Kargar, owner and executive chef of Delbar Restaurant and Bar, a Georgia-based Middle Eastern dining hotspot, to get his expert take on creating marinades that truly impress. According to Kargar, it doesn't need to be complicated. "A great marinade doesn't need a lot of ingredients — it just needs balance," Kargar shares.

His advice? Leave the shortcuts behind and opt for quality ingredients instead. "Always use freshly squeezed citrus instead of bottled juice; the shortcuts cannot compare to fresh ingredients," he emphasizes.

Kargar's approach stems from the rich culinary traditions of the Middle East, where bold flavors are celebrated without sacrificing harmony. The balance of acid, fat, and seasoning ensures a marinade enhances, rather than overpowers, the natural qualities of the protein. Whether you're marinating lamb, chicken, or even tofu, Kargar's advice is clear: If the marinade tastes good on its own, it's only going to stand out more when cooked. For home cooks, this means letting go of the urge to overcomplicate. A squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of olive oil, and a pinch of salt can work wonders — proof that less really can be more when done thoughtfully.