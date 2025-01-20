How To Make The Absolute Best Marinade For Any Protein
When it comes to great meat marinades, the key lies in simplicity and intention. Daily Meal spoke with Fares Kargar, owner and executive chef of Delbar Restaurant and Bar, a Georgia-based Middle Eastern dining hotspot, to get his expert take on creating marinades that truly impress. According to Kargar, it doesn't need to be complicated. "A great marinade doesn't need a lot of ingredients — it just needs balance," Kargar shares.
His advice? Leave the shortcuts behind and opt for quality ingredients instead. "Always use freshly squeezed citrus instead of bottled juice; the shortcuts cannot compare to fresh ingredients," he emphasizes.
Kargar's approach stems from the rich culinary traditions of the Middle East, where bold flavors are celebrated without sacrificing harmony. The balance of acid, fat, and seasoning ensures a marinade enhances, rather than overpowers, the natural qualities of the protein. Whether you're marinating lamb, chicken, or even tofu, Kargar's advice is clear: If the marinade tastes good on its own, it's only going to stand out more when cooked. For home cooks, this means letting go of the urge to overcomplicate. A squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of olive oil, and a pinch of salt can work wonders — proof that less really can be more when done thoughtfully.
The essentials for effortless marinades
If your at-home dinner plans involve a last-minute marinade, your pantry might already have everything you need. According to Fares Kargar, the secret isn't a long list of exotic ingredients, but rather a few essentials that deliver maximum flavor with minimal effort. His go-to recommendations include lemons, limes, infused oils, fresh garlic, full-fat yogurt, soy sauce, oyster sauce, and Worcestershire. "With just these ingredients on hand, you can whip up a delicious marinade in minutes," he says.
For those planning ahead, marinades can be prepped in advance, but timing and ingredients are important. Kargar suggests leaving out acids and spices when prepping early, as mixing everything too soon might affect the flavor. Once fully mixed, marinades should ideally be used within 24 hours to keep them fresh. Waiting to add acids until closer to cooking can help preserve its quality and keep the flavors fresh. And if you end up making extra, go ahead and freeze that marinated meat – it lasts longer than you might think.
So, while there might be some unusual meat marinades out there, Kargar's advice is a reminder that great results don't require overthinking. With a handful of staples, you can create a flavorful, balanced marinade to elevate whatever's on the menu.