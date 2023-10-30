How Long Is It Ok To Keep Marinated Meat Frozen?

Marinating is a great way to introduce flavor into meat and a time-tested cooking trick that humans have been using for thousands of years. If you're a pro, you can even use techniques like marinating meat after it's already cooked. But let's say you have some meat marinating, and you realize you won't be able to eat it in time before it goes bad. Can you freeze it for later?

It turns out you can, in fact, freeze meat in a marinade and thaw it at a later date. That part is not an issue. (And hey, if you freeze a protein in the marinade, you can thaw and marinate it at the same time, potentially saving you some effort.) But there are limits to how long you should do so, just as there are with any other meat — and there are some other marinade rules you should follow, too.