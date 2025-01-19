The Biggest Misconception About Alfredo Sauce, According To The Pasta Queen

Nadia Caterina Munno, also known as TikTok's Pasta Queen, has her own series on Amazon Prime, and she is dishing up all things pasta in each delicious episode. Munno is a proud member of the "Macaroni" dynasty, which simply means she comes from generations of pasta makers dating all the way back to 1860, when they opened their own pasta factory. Her mission: to turn her viewers into real Italians, at least as far as their eating habits are concerned. She showed her pasta prowess when she revealed in the sixth episode that there is a common misconception about the ingredients that go into an Alfredo sauce. Specifically, the Pasta Queen says a traditional Alfredo sauce does not contain heavy cream.

Fettuccine Alfredo is a traditional, simple, classic dish from Rome. Created by Alfredo Di Lelio for his wife after she gave birth, this decadent dish must only contain butter and Parmigiano Reggiano in order to be considered a "real" Alfredo. Capisce?

If you've had a chance to dine at Il Vero Alfredo in Rome where Di Lelio's heirs still serve up his original recipe, then you know how rich and delicious this pasta dish can be. It is so good that celebrities and non-celebrities flock to the restaurant to experience the food and get their photo nailed to the walls as a badge of honor.