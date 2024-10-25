The Pasta Queen Thinks That One Common Kitchen Appliance Is Evil

Nadia Caterina Munno, "The Pasta Queen," is serving up some saucy pasta in her new culinary travel series which goes by the same moniker. Produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company, the Amazon Prime Video series debuted on October 24 and gives Pasta Queen worshippers 13 episodes focused on all things al dente. Munno who grew up in Rome and hails from the Macaroni Dynasty, confesses that there is one Italian law you cannot violate, and it is this: Thou shall not use the microwave to cook pasta.

In episode four where the fifth-generation pasta maker cooks up the "Holy Trinity" of pasta: cacio e pepe, spaghetti alla carbonara, and bucatini all'Amatriciana, Munno humorously addresses the question: "How long should I microwave my pasta?" The Pasta Queen is not a fan of this small appliance and in her fun-loving and playful manner, she mispronounces the appliance's name and gives this very blunt advice: "What are you thinking! Use an oven." She further states, "Micro-wavays are just so aggressive; they take the joy out of the ingredients." When asked if she meant microwaves, Munno backtracked, not wanting them to sound "cool," and demurred, "They are not cool. They're little devil machines."