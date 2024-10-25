The Pasta Queen Thinks That One Common Kitchen Appliance Is Evil
Nadia Caterina Munno, "The Pasta Queen," is serving up some saucy pasta in her new culinary travel series which goes by the same moniker. Produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company, the Amazon Prime Video series debuted on October 24 and gives Pasta Queen worshippers 13 episodes focused on all things al dente. Munno who grew up in Rome and hails from the Macaroni Dynasty, confesses that there is one Italian law you cannot violate, and it is this: Thou shall not use the microwave to cook pasta.
In episode four where the fifth-generation pasta maker cooks up the "Holy Trinity" of pasta: cacio e pepe, spaghetti alla carbonara, and bucatini all'Amatriciana, Munno humorously addresses the question: "How long should I microwave my pasta?" The Pasta Queen is not a fan of this small appliance and in her fun-loving and playful manner, she mispronounces the appliance's name and gives this very blunt advice: "What are you thinking! Use an oven." She further states, "Micro-wavays are just so aggressive; they take the joy out of the ingredients." When asked if she meant microwaves, Munno backtracked, not wanting them to sound "cool," and demurred, "They are not cool. They're little devil machines."
Use your oven instead
It makes sense, that Nadia Munno doesn't love the microwave when you consider it goes against one of her favorite sayings which is: "Nothing worth having comes easy, especially in cooking. It takes passion. It takes time. It takes patience." Sadly, a microwave is all about immediate gratification. That's why it exists. That said, her point is well-taken given all those favorite pasta leftovers like baked ziti, lasagna, and creamy pesto pasta have a tendency to dry out in the fridge. Zap pasta in the microwave and it becomes even more dehydrated. The oven or stovetop is a much better option.
But her new streaming series is not the first time the Pasta Queen has extolled her dislike of this small appliance. In a 2023 TikTok video, Munno answered questions from her followers, including one about how to make pasta in the microwave. The Pasta Queen explained with her Italian dramatic flair, "You just don't. That is my answer. The only way you should cook your pasta is either inside your sauce or in hot, boiling, rolling water that has been salted exactly like a seasoned soup. These are the only ways you're gonna cook pasta. There's one more thing that I will allow, and those are my nonna's pasta bakes in the oven. Microwaves are not meant for pasta. You're welcome."