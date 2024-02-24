For The Creamiest Homemade Peanut Butter, Patience Is Key

Whereas the British have vegemite for smearing on toast, piling into sandwiches, or enjoying on crackers, Americans have peanut butter. Now, while most people tend to get their hands on it by picking up their favorite brand from the supermarket, you can actually make this pantry staple at home.

Making homemade peanut butter avoids any additives that may be mixed into store-bought varieties and also gives you a better-tasting, more flavorful spread. Plus, it's extremely simple — all you have to do is chuck the nuts in a food processor and beat them until they're smooth.

However, while making peanut butter yourself does have its benefits, it also comes with its caveats; namely, when you make it yourself, it can be hard to get the same smooth, creamy consistency you'd find in store-bought versions. To get around this issue, many people simply add generous helpings of oil to their peanut butter to help it blend up smoothly. The reality is, however, that a better choice may be to just wait things out in order to get a smoother, creamier spread that tastes great.