Alton Brown Swears By This Classic Kitchen Tool Brand
Alton Brown doesn't like to complicate cooking. His whole process is about breaking it down and making it easier and more accessible. This philosophy extends to the kitchen tools he uses. If you've ever visited his website, then you know Brown has a dedicated "Favorite Things" page where he places a spotlight on products he loves made by OXO. What are some of the items from this preferred kitchen tool brand that have him singing OXO's praises?
The "Good Eats" host stays away from novelty measuring cups, noting, "Measurements matter. And if you're not going to use a scale (which we both know you should), the next best tool is a solid set of measuring cups. These guys at OXO, they make some of the best around." OXO Good Grips angled measuring cups boast an angled measuring surface. This means you can look down and see whether or not you have enough of your ingredients. The non-slip handle is an added bonus when your hands are wet or greasy. This feature, which was a result of the late OXO founder, Sam Farber's pursuit to design a peeler for his wife who struggled with arthritis, led to the creation of the first OXO peeler and the iconic grip handle (which you can snag in a set of three) that's become a gold standard for culinary ergonomics.
Be precise like Alton Brown
For Alton Brown, it's all about precision. Naturally, he also likes OXO scales. He writes on his Facebook page, "Never measure what you can weigh." OXO has a range in functionality and price to choose from. Brown's preferred scale is the OXO Good Grips 11-pound food scale with pull-out display in stainless steel. It retails on Amazon for $55.95 and has a 4.7 rating from nearly 3,000 buyers. If you are looking for something a little smaller (and less expensive) to serve your needs, OXO's Good Grips Everyday Glass Food Scale has a 4.6 rating from 465 buyers. A scale is especially key if you are a baker. So, heed Brown's advice, and start using a scale for measuring. You will thank us later!
If you aren't into measuring (sorry, Mr. Brown), but still want to try one of his favorite products, he's also a fan of OXO's salad spinner, which has a 4.7 rating from 41,388 buyers. This contraption, which Brown describes as an "essential multitasker," makes washing and drying your greens a breeze. It has a one-handed pump that spins your food, ensuring maximum drying — not to mention its removable spinner basket that can serve as a colander. This piece of kitchen gear is easy to clean, stack, and store. Also, you are going to want to reach for this salad spinner the next time you make french fries to help remove the excess water from your potato strips before frying.