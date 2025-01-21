Alton Brown Swears By This Classic Kitchen Tool Brand

Alton Brown doesn't like to complicate cooking. His whole process is about breaking it down and making it easier and more accessible. This philosophy extends to the kitchen tools he uses. If you've ever visited his website, then you know Brown has a dedicated "Favorite Things" page where he places a spotlight on products he loves made by OXO. What are some of the items from this preferred kitchen tool brand that have him singing OXO's praises?

The "Good Eats" host stays away from novelty measuring cups, noting, "Measurements matter. And if you're not going to use a scale (which we both know you should), the next best tool is a solid set of measuring cups. These guys at OXO, they make some of the best around." OXO Good Grips angled measuring cups boast an angled measuring surface. This means you can look down and see whether or not you have enough of your ingredients. The non-slip handle is an added bonus when your hands are wet or greasy. This feature, which was a result of the late OXO founder, Sam Farber's pursuit to design a peeler for his wife who struggled with arthritis, led to the creation of the first OXO peeler and the iconic grip handle (which you can snag in a set of three) that's become a gold standard for culinary ergonomics.