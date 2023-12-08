Reach For The Salad Spinner The Next Time You Make French Fries

Among the laundry list of iconic American foods everyone should try, French fries take a well-deserved spot at the top. Even though you can buy a delicious serving of crispy French fries at any given restaurant or fast food joint across the U.S., there's nothing quite like cooking up a batch of delectable spuds right at home. Most professional and home chefs alike have their own special ways of crafting the perfect fry but one aspect most can agree on is a solid pre-fry soak.

When you make homemade French fries, after you slice your potatoes down into strips, soaking these raw spuds in water is necessary to remove residual starch and keep your potatoes from turning a muted shade of brown. Since water and oil don't mix, apart from patting down your freshly soaked potato strips, you may want to bust out your salad spinner to remove as much water as possible. The benefit of using a salad spinner speeds up the potato drying process by removing the extra water that's slow to drain. Simply add your potato strips to the inside basket of your spinner and give it a whirl. Before we reveal more helpful tips when making homemade fries, let's touch on a few pointers you should adhere to when using your trusted spinner to drain raw potatoes.