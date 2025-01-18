The Century-Old Pastry That Got Its Start At Washington's Iconic Fairgrounds

Every once in a while, a simple recipe is introduced in a humble setup, and it turns into an iconic dish with a cult following of millions. Just like the stardom of the first hot dog stand can be traced back to a modest stall at New York's Coney Island, the origins of a warm, flaky pastry, which has become a brand in itself, can be traced to a 110-year-old booth at one of the largest fairgrounds in the U.S., the Washington Puyallup Fair.

Fisher Scones were first introduced at the fair by the Fisher family, who was in the business of making Scottish biscuits to promote their flour. But as luck would have it, the scones stole the spotlight and were sold for a nickel each. Today, forty scones emerge from the oven every three minutes to supply the assembly line and meet the demand of devoted fans.

More than one million Fisher Scones were sold at the Puyallup Fair in 2017, the same year the scones were transformed into an ice cream flavor featuring a vanilla base swirled with scone chunks and raspberry purée. The enduring popularity of these scones, slathered with creamy butter and locally sourced raspberry jam, also inspired the creation of the Fisher Scone-baking contest, now a much-anticipated annual event at the Washington State Fair. The tiny booth corner where it all began still stands proudly under the grandstand at the Puyallup Fair in Washington, unshaken by the passage of time. The stardom of these confections almost feels destined.