Is There A Difference Between Scottish Shortbread And Regular Shortbread?

Though people always seem to think of haggis (even though its origins aren't Scottish) when the subject of Scottish food comes up, shortbread may be the nation's signature dish. Its history is over a millennia old, dating back to the Middle Ages tradition of "biscuit bread," whereby excess dough was left in an oven on low heat until it hardened. Over time, the yeast in the recipe was replaced with butter (probably thanks to cultural exchanges that occurred as part of Scotland's long history with France), and shortbread became a recipe all of its own. That's actually where the name "shortbread" comes from: it has a crumbly (or "short") texture thanks to its ratio of one part sugar to two parts butter.

Because of the cost of butter, though, it was long considered a special occasion food and given rarefied regard. This status was bolstered by Mary Queen of Scots' love of shortbread. In fact, cooks in Mary's court during the mid-16th century are sometimes credited with the creation of modern shortbread as it transitioned toward its current buttery state. From Scotland, the treat not only traveled south to England and west to Ireland, but also across the Atlantic with Scottish settlers in the American South — which is why shortbread is a traditional part of American southern cuisine to this day.