How COVID Brought About The Fall Of The McDonald's Salad

First introduced in 1987, salads were a lighter alternative to the standard fast food fare served at McDonald's. While the types of salads and even containers changed over the years – McSalad Shakers were a short-lived thing – salads remained a staple on menus. They offered a menu option for those wanting more veggies. However, all of that changed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. While the pandemic did cause restaurants to temporarily close, including some McDonald's locations, it was the effects on the supply chain in 2021 that spelled doom for salads at McDonald's.

The pandemic caused shortages in inventory and higher prices across multiple industries, including the restaurant industry. As such, McDonald's had to take stock of its menu and shave it down in a few areas due to rising costs and high demand. The chain's all-day breakfast was one causality, but so was the chain's salads. The lettuce used in McDonald's salads was different from the lettuce used in the chain's burgers. By getting rid of the salads, McDonald's was able to both deal with supply shortages and save money in the process. The pandemic also caused the company to consider other factors as well.