The Simple Secret To Taming The Spice Of Ghost Peppers
Ghost peppers are one of the hottest chili peppers in the world. Also known as bhut jolokia, these peppers have a fiery heat that can easily overwhelm a dish, leaving you gasping for relief (and chugging an entire glass of Thai iced tea to beat the heat). Whether you're experimenting with ghost peppers in your lamb vindaloo recipe, or have accidentally added too much ghost pepper hot sauce to a dish, the intense heat can be tough to handle. But fear not! There's a simple trick to temper out the spice without sacrificing the flavor of your dish: citrus fruits like lemons and limes.
The citrus you probably keep on hand for other dishes can be the key to taming the spice in your ghost pepper dish. The reason for this comes down to science. Ghost peppers (which can clock in at over 1 million Scoville heat units) contain capsaicin, a relatively high pH level compound responsible for their fiery heat. Citric acid, found in fruits like lemons and limes, has a low pH level, which acts as a neutralizer. After all, there's a reason why Gordon Ramsay tried this seemingly bizarre tactic on "Hot Ones."
How to add citrus to a dish to tone down the spice
The best time to add the citrus is after you've removed the dish from the heat — you don't want to cook your citrus, since this adjusts the flavor profile. After you've finished cooking the dish, taste it, and if the ghost pepper is making it way too hot, go in with your citrus. Ideally, you want to add the juice of a lemon or lime gradually, starting with a small amount and tasting as you go to execute the perfect balance. This way, you can control the level of acidity and adjust the spiciness without drastically changing the flavor.
You can also choose which citrus to use depending on the recipe. A Thai curry that got too spicy from experimenting with ghost peppers could benefit from a squeeze of lime, or a spicy shrimp and fettuccine fra diavolo could be saved with a hint of lemon. Citrus can also be added after you've plated if that's when you discover it's too fiery. Just squeeze the fresh citrus over your dish and give it another go.
One of the best aspects of using citrus is that it doesn't mask or overpower the other flavors in your recipe. While dairy products like milk or cream can bog down a dish, citrus simply brightens the overall profile without overshadowing the ghost pepper's natural flavor.