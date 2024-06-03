Why Thai Iced Tea Is The Ultimate Drink Pairing For Spicy Food

Spicy food can unlock a whole new level of flavor for our taste buds, exhilarating the senses and providing a fiery burn. But some spicy foods can quite literally set the mouth ablaze, so much so that you need a quick remedy to cool it down. Instead of desperately reaching for a glass of water or an ice cube, what if you found a delicious drink pairing that not only mellows out the heat but acts as a flavor companion to your spicy food?

Enter Thai iced tea, a drink made from spiced black tea, milk, and sugar to create a golden-hued, warmly spiced and sweetened milky beverage. Not only does the milk in the drink naturally cool down the mouth, but the spices like star anise, cardamom, and crushed tamarind in the tea are complementary to the spices in the food. Naturally, Thai iced tea is delightful when paired with spicy Thai food as well as other spicy Asian dishes. And while there are many ways to cool down your mouth after eating spicy food, none may be as delicious as sipping on Thai iced tea.