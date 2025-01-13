Why McDonald's Is Already Closing 3 CosMc's Locations

Have you heard of CosMc's? It's the McDonald's spin-off dedicated to all things beverage-related, plus some of the company's signature nibbles. It seems the fast food giant is taking a step back from its ambitious plans. Just months after opening several Texas locations, McDonald's announced the closure of three of its larger CosMc's formats. This move signals a shift in strategy, not a complete retreat from the beverage-focused concept.

McDonald's initial vision for CosMc's was bold, sleek, modern, and overflowing with beverage options. Alongside its signature McCafe offerings, CosMc's boasted a wider selection of blended drinks, iced teas, specialty coffees, and tasty treats like hashbrown bites and McPops – bite-sized mini donuts with various sweet fillings. Perhaps it was hoping McPops could replace those discontinued gooey cinnamon melts? While CosMc's offers a twist on the traditional McDonald's experience, the jury seems to still be out on whether these larger CosMc's are the right fit.

The closures suggest McDonald's is favoring a more compact CosMc's model. The company has stated that the smaller prototype locations are proving to be more effective testing grounds, and it plans to open two smaller-format stores in Texas this year.