Why McDonald's Is Already Closing 3 CosMc's Locations
Have you heard of CosMc's? It's the McDonald's spin-off dedicated to all things beverage-related, plus some of the company's signature nibbles. It seems the fast food giant is taking a step back from its ambitious plans. Just months after opening several Texas locations, McDonald's announced the closure of three of its larger CosMc's formats. This move signals a shift in strategy, not a complete retreat from the beverage-focused concept.
McDonald's initial vision for CosMc's was bold, sleek, modern, and overflowing with beverage options. Alongside its signature McCafe offerings, CosMc's boasted a wider selection of blended drinks, iced teas, specialty coffees, and tasty treats like hashbrown bites and McPops – bite-sized mini donuts with various sweet fillings. Perhaps it was hoping McPops could replace those discontinued gooey cinnamon melts? While CosMc's offers a twist on the traditional McDonald's experience, the jury seems to still be out on whether these larger CosMc's are the right fit.
The closures suggest McDonald's is favoring a more compact CosMc's model. The company has stated that the smaller prototype locations are proving to be more effective testing grounds, and it plans to open two smaller-format stores in Texas this year.
What else might the future hold for CosMc's?
The closure of the larger CosMc's doesn't necessarily spell doom for the concept. McDonald's is refining its approach. It could be nice to see the company explore integrating smaller CosMc's sections within existing McDonald's restaurants, for instance. Only time will tell what form CosMc's ultimately takes, but one thing is clear ... McDonald's isn't giving up on the idea of a sugar-laden beverage-centric CosMc's future just yet.
So, keep an eye out, as a smaller, more focused CosMc's might be popping up near you soon, offering a convenient McCafe alternative for your next afternoon pick-me-up. And if this is your first time hearing about CosMc's, there are likely also some other things you didn't know about McDonald's, so check out Daily Meal's round-up to get the scoop.