The Discontinued McDonald's Dessert We're Probably Not Getting Back

Sometimes, getting your favorite dessert from McDonald's can seem like a near-impossible task — if it's not due to the ice cream machine being perpetually "broken" or your favorite pie flavor being out of season, it's usually because the fast food chain has decided to discontinue your favorite dessert. Fans of Mickey D's beloved Cinnamon Melts, also referred to as Cinnamelts, know this struggle all too well.

McDonald's Cinnamon Melts were sweet and spiced baked goods that were topped with melted cream cheese icing, and tasted very similar to a classic cinnamon roll. Unlike traditional rolls, however, a box of Cinnamelts came with bite-size pieces of doughy goodness baked together with a gooey cinnamon mixture, allowing customers to easily enjoy them with a fork or their fingers.

This sweet treat debuted on McDonald's breakfast menus in 2007 and quickly became a fan favorite, but disappeared 10 years later without an explanation. To this day, Cinnamon Melts are highly regarded amongst McDonald's fans who are still in the dark about why their favored treat was discontinued. You might wonder: Has the chain shown any sign of bringing Cinnamelts back, or even acknowledged their sudden dismissal?