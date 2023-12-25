15 Of The Unhealthiest Chicken Sandwiches You Can Order At Chain Restaurants

Chicken sandwiches are all the rage these days in the fast food industry, with chains adding them to the menu popping out new recipes to compete with the success of Popeyes. One unfortunately underreported loser in the "chicken sandwich wars" was the consumer themself. This focus on serving up deep fried chicken breasts on a pillowy bun has failed to reconcile with the health repercussions of the dish in question. With all these chain restaurant chicken sandwiches featuring deep fried chicken, it's hard to know where to turn for a healthy alternative.

It's not just the Popeyes and KFCs of the fast food world that are serving some unhealthy chicken sandwiches. The worst offenders are actually sit-down chain restaurants like TGI Fridays and the Cheesecake Factory. There are definitely some fast food classics on here, but a solid enough chunk of this list consists of chains where you order and tip a server and wait a decent amount of time before your meal comes to engorge yourself. We scoured chains from across the country and found these were the 15 most unhealthy chicken sandwiches you can get at chain restaurants in the United States.