You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make One Of France's Most Legendary Sandwiches

The jambon-beurre is a sandwich where simplicity doesn't necessarily equal frugality. It requires quality French ingredients for your taste buds to get the full experience. While you can buy a baguette at a local grocery store, finding a French bakery or artisan bread baker will make this sandwich even better. An authentic French baguette will be sweeter and chewier than those made en masse at a supermarket.

While there are a variety of types of butter, knowing when you should use them can be confusing. When it comes to a jambon-beurre, the butter needs to be salted – and European. European butter has a higher butterfat compared to its American counterpart. It can be as high as 90% with a max of 16% water. This makes it a rich and creamy complement to the ham. That said, if you don't have European or salted butter, you can create your own seasoned butter with whatever type you have available. Just allow it to soften up a bit so you can blend it well.

And for this sandwich, the ham shouldn't be just any ham. You need to skip prepackaged ham if your pocketbook will allow you to opt for French ham or jambon de Paris. Jambon de Paris is a wet cured ham that is sweet and not as salty as American ham. The taste is pure nirvana when the ham and butter meet your mouth. So, embrace the simple and bon appétit!