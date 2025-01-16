You Need To Avoid Reheating Leftovers Multiple Times. Here's Why

Leftovers take up a substantial amount of space in our fridge, out of lack of choice or even preference. That lasagna you spent hours perfecting? Doesn't it taste better the next day? No one wants to waste food, definitely not food that leaves you drooling. Whether you're choosing to consume leftovers because you don't want to let go of a single bite of that pizza, you ordered too much of your favorite Chinese foods, or you just want to meal prep so that you're stocked up for the coming week, one thing you need to stop doing is reheating the same food multiple times.

Each time you reheat food, you end up harming both its taste and nutritional value. More importantly, whenever you let your food chill comfortably in the fridge only to reheat it later, it increases the risk of bacteria growth. Though some bacteria can be destroyed by reheating, toxins that build up in cooked food over time are not always eliminated. Every year, one in six Americans gets food poisoning. If you don't want to be that one, you should avoid some common mistakes people make while storing leftovers. A great way to use your leftovers safely is by reheating only the portion you intend to consume to prevent bacteria from multiplying.