You Need To Avoid Reheating Leftovers Multiple Times. Here's Why
Leftovers take up a substantial amount of space in our fridge, out of lack of choice or even preference. That lasagna you spent hours perfecting? Doesn't it taste better the next day? No one wants to waste food, definitely not food that leaves you drooling. Whether you're choosing to consume leftovers because you don't want to let go of a single bite of that pizza, you ordered too much of your favorite Chinese foods, or you just want to meal prep so that you're stocked up for the coming week, one thing you need to stop doing is reheating the same food multiple times.
Each time you reheat food, you end up harming both its taste and nutritional value. More importantly, whenever you let your food chill comfortably in the fridge only to reheat it later, it increases the risk of bacteria growth. Though some bacteria can be destroyed by reheating, toxins that build up in cooked food over time are not always eliminated. Every year, one in six Americans gets food poisoning. If you don't want to be that one, you should avoid some common mistakes people make while storing leftovers. A great way to use your leftovers safely is by reheating only the portion you intend to consume to prevent bacteria from multiplying.
Certain measures can help ensure food safety
There are a few ways to safely store your leftovers to save your stomach from potential torture. Even if you're reheating leftovers in portions, you need to heat the food to a certain temperature to kill harmful bacteria. The ideal internal temperature to reheat leftovers to is 165 degrees Fahrenheit. It is also important to know your food. Most leftovers stay safe in the fridge for an additional three to four days after reheating. However, some leftovers, like rice and chicken should not be reheated more than once. While the primary reason to avoid reheating chicken is that it becomes extremely dry, rice contains a bacteria called Bacillus cereus, which can survive heat and multiply at room temperature.
Bacillus cereus is one of the primary bacteria behind food poisoning (also known as the fried rice syndrome) and can lead to vomiting and diarrhea. Most bacteria capable of causing food poisoning grow at temperatures between 41 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, so make sure you've adjusted the fridge to the right temperature. A simple but often overlooked rule is to wash your hands properly before handling leftovers to avoid transferring bacteria from your hands to food after cooking or reheating. Leftovers can be a convenient and delicious way to reduce food waste, and by following these precautions and handling your leftovers with care, you can enjoy your meals without compromising your health.