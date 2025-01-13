The Only Ingredient You Need To Make Jiffy Cornbread Way Better

Chances are if you're making a pot of chili or serving up some Southern-style barbecue, you're also mixing up some Jiffy cornbread to go along with it. It's easy to make — only requiring milk and an egg — and even easier on the pocketbook, with an 8.5-ounce box clocking in at under a dollar. But if you want to step it up a notch and turn this box mix into a cornbread that tastes homemade, you need to start adding mayo to it. Yes, mayonnaise is one of the ingredients that will seriously upgrade your cornbread.

Jiffy cornbread mix already hits sweet and savory notes, but when you skip the milk and instead add mayonnaise to those pre-measured dried ingredients, it turns soft, fluffy, and tender, and it has a subtle tang that places it on the same playing field as cornbread made from scratch. To achieve the delicate crumb, use between ½ cup to 1 cup of your favorite brand of mayo. You may need to experiment to find just the right amount to suit your palate, but it is so worth it. Why does it work? Mayo is an emulsion made of oil and eggs. Its added moisture binds all of the ingredients together creating that moist, rich consistency.