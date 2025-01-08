How To Turn Mac And Cheese Into A Breakfast Dish

Few dishes are as beloved as mac and cheese. It's comforting, filling, and downright delicious. But mac and cheese isn't just for lunch and dinner; it can be transformed into a breakfast of champions. Whether you're making a stovetop version of this meal or a baked mac and cheese recipe, the addition of eggs and a breakfast meat is a total game changer.

To get started, make one of your favorite mac and cheese recipes as you normally would on the stovetop, only plan to add crumbled, crispy, fried bacon, chopped ham, cooked breakfast sausage, or even smoked salmon into the sauce along with the cooked macaroni noodles. You can make a traditional mornay sauce with cheddar cheese, or if you're feeling adventurous, try adding some pepper Jack, Parmesan, or Gruyère to the mix.

Next up are the eggs. You can simply poach or fry the eggs separately and place them on top of a bowl of mac and cheese when serving. You can also scramble the eggs in a skillet right with the mac and cheese, mixing everything together. Keeping the egg yolks a little jammy will add an even creamier consistency to each bite; however, if runny yolks are not your thing, stick with over-hard fried or scrambled eggs.