How To Turn Mac And Cheese Into A Breakfast Dish
Few dishes are as beloved as mac and cheese. It's comforting, filling, and downright delicious. But mac and cheese isn't just for lunch and dinner; it can be transformed into a breakfast of champions. Whether you're making a stovetop version of this meal or a baked mac and cheese recipe, the addition of eggs and a breakfast meat is a total game changer.
To get started, make one of your favorite mac and cheese recipes as you normally would on the stovetop, only plan to add crumbled, crispy, fried bacon, chopped ham, cooked breakfast sausage, or even smoked salmon into the sauce along with the cooked macaroni noodles. You can make a traditional mornay sauce with cheddar cheese, or if you're feeling adventurous, try adding some pepper Jack, Parmesan, or Gruyère to the mix.
Next up are the eggs. You can simply poach or fry the eggs separately and place them on top of a bowl of mac and cheese when serving. You can also scramble the eggs in a skillet right with the mac and cheese, mixing everything together. Keeping the egg yolks a little jammy will add an even creamier consistency to each bite; however, if runny yolks are not your thing, stick with over-hard fried or scrambled eggs.
Add texture with toppings
If you're making a baked mac and cheese, you can still mix your breakfast protein in with the sauce and noodles, then crack the eggs on top and bake in a cast iron skillet like a shakshuka. And if you're making a larger baked mac and cheese casserole, you can top it with several soft-poached eggs before putting it in the oven. Or if you don't want to risk the texture of your eggs in the oven, top your baked mac and cheese with them when plating. If you have the time and patience, you can also make the eggs to order when serving.
Before you serve your egg-topped, bacon-filled, gooey, creamy mac and cheese, add a handful of crunchy hash browns, toasted bread crumbs, or sprinkle some everything bagel seasoning on top. These additions will add both flavor and texture. If you prefer to add some color, top it off with some chives or chopped spring onions (especially if you've opted for smoked salmon). This dish is perfect to add to your repertoire of amazing brunch recipes that will impress a crowd!