The One Beer Garden You Shouldn't Miss Is In North Carolina

Believe it or not, North Carolina is a hub for beer. With over 420 independent licensed craft breweries and brewpubs in the state, this adult beverage is an important staple. If you have plans to visit the Tar Heel State, make certain you plan on stopping by the Raleigh Beer Garden. It offers one of the world's largest draft beer selections, boasting over 386 options. In 2023, it was named the third-best beer garden in the nation by USA Today, and it claimed the number-four spot a year later.

What makes this spot a must-visit destination? Raleigh Beer Garden is located in downtown Glenwood South district in Raleigh. It opened its doors in 2016 and pays homage to North Carolina beers by dedicating the first floor to a variety of local brewskis from the state. Upstairs, you will find beers from the rest of the world, including Belgium, Germany, Mexico, and Thailand. From dark beers like Nashville's Jackalope Brewing Company's Bearwalker to Japanese craft beers, hefeweizens, IPAs and everything in between, a beer lover would be hard-pressed not to find a drink to quench their thirst.

The establishment serves up its beer in 5-, 10-, and 16-ounce glasses, and prices vary by both size and type of beer you order. Plenty of food options to pair with your beer include pizza, sandwiches, burgers, and perfect poutine made with cheese curds.