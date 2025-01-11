Don't Waste Your Money On This Brekki Ready-To-Eat Oats Flavor

Brekki's Ready-To-Eat Oats make for a convenient breakfast on-the-go, made with wholesome ingredients like almond milk, rolled oats, and organic coconut nectar. The original flavor really lets these ingredients shine, striking a perfect balance between savory and sweet. And luckily, you can consider this tasty original flavor the canvas for the whole lineup. Brekki's additional varieties simply add fruit, spices, and natural flavors to make variations like chocolate coconut, vanilla cinnamon, and orange ginger. However, not all these flavors taste equally delicious, and one definitely didn't meet our expectations.

To determine the best — and worst — option, Daily Meal sampled and ranked eight Brekki flavors. We judged them on smell, taste, texture, and how well they represented the listed flavor. Of all the flavors, lemon ranked the lowest, being the only one we would not go out and buy again. What made it so off-putting? The lemon was overpowering. The smell reflected that of a lemon extract rather than fresh fruit and the oats had a gloopy texture since the lemon puree seemed to sink to the bottom.

If you're disappointed, we get it. We love lemon-flavored foods and had high hopes for this ready-to-eat oats variety. However, there are ways to improve Brekki's lemon-flavored oats or create your own.