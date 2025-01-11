Hot Cheetos And Pickles Are The Unusual Snack We're Serving On Game Day

Flamin' Hot Cheetos have become a regular ingredient in the snack and fast food landscape, inspiring a multitude of creative uses from corn dog coating and taco shells to Hot Cheetos flavored turkey (yes, that's a thing). But what if the key to maximizing the flavor of this convenience store snack is to combine it with pickles? This TikTok-famous dish works by pairing the acidic tang of pickles with the fiery cheese powder, all topped with a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

Preparing this unusual snack is as simple as combining your favorite pickles and Flamin' Hot Cheetos both in a bowl, including a splash of the pickle juice (add that to the list of the many things you can do with pickle juice). Then simply squeeze on some lime juice and mix it all up. But you'll want to be sure to use fresh lime juice for the brightest flavor boost. To maximize that brightness further, sprinkle on a teaspoon or two of Tajin seasoning.

This viral combination will offer a salty tanginess which will punctuate both the spice of the cheese coating and the briny flavor of the pickles, delivering a bold overall taste with an extra-tart bite. But be careful not to overdo it, as this pairing packs a serious punch which may be a bit too salty for some. If you're serving this to a crowd, like on game day, be sure to also have some less-salty options.