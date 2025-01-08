It's True: Texas Stops Selling Beer Statewide At Certain Times

So-called blue laws have existed since the 18th century; they were put in place to restrict commerce on certain days of the week, particularly Sundays. Most blue laws prohibiting stores from opening on Sundays have since been repealed. However, some states — like Texas — continue to limit the sale of alcohol to certain days of the week and times of day.

The original purpose of blue laws was to set aside a day for business owners and shoppers to rest (or attend church). As recently as 1961, stores in Texas were prohibited from selling anything on a list of 42 items — ranging from clothing to clocks — on two successive weekend days. That law was repealed in 1985.

Still, until recently, beer couldn't be purchased before noon on Sundays. That law was amended in 2021 to allow beer (and wine) to be purchased from 7:00 a.m. to midnight during the week, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Saturday (technically, extending into Sunday morning), and from 10:00 a.m. to midnight on Sunday. Confused? So are we!