It's True: Texas Stops Selling Beer Statewide At Certain Times
So-called blue laws have existed since the 18th century; they were put in place to restrict commerce on certain days of the week, particularly Sundays. Most blue laws prohibiting stores from opening on Sundays have since been repealed. However, some states — like Texas — continue to limit the sale of alcohol to certain days of the week and times of day.
The original purpose of blue laws was to set aside a day for business owners and shoppers to rest (or attend church). As recently as 1961, stores in Texas were prohibited from selling anything on a list of 42 items — ranging from clothing to clocks — on two successive weekend days. That law was repealed in 1985.
Still, until recently, beer couldn't be purchased before noon on Sundays. That law was amended in 2021 to allow beer (and wine) to be purchased from 7:00 a.m. to midnight during the week, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Saturday (technically, extending into Sunday morning), and from 10:00 a.m. to midnight on Sunday. Confused? So are we!
There are big penalties for breaking Texan blue laws
If you think the blue law on Texan beer sales is strict, wait until you hear about the one governing the sale of hard liquor. No liquor at all can be sold on Sundays in Texas. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day all have the same restrictions under the law.
In Texas, beer and wine can be purchased in convenience stores as well as in grocery stores. On restricted days and hours, though, cashiers need to turn away customers who want to purchase them, or the store could face stiff penalties from the state. These include fines of up to $300 and the potential to lose the license to sell such products.
However, many states have weird laws surrounding food and beverages, so Texas isn't alone. While the blue laws in Texas governing when alcohol can be sold may sound a little backward, if not intrusive, it could be worse. 39 out of the 76 counties in Arkansas are dry, meaning no alcohol at all can be sold there, no matter what day of the week it is. We imagine more than a few thirsty Arkansans are running to the Texas border. Curious to know if your state has any such restrictions? Check out our list of bizarre food and drink laws from around the country (or even our round-up of odd culinary restrictions across the world)!