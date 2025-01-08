Take Cinnamon Rolls Up A Notch With An Ingredient You Probably Already Have
While making homemade old-fashioned cinnamon rolls from scratch is generally reserved for the weekends, it doesn't have to be if you have a can of the ready-to-bake version in the fridge screaming to be popped open. They're a convenience to be appreciated, but if you're looking for ways to make canned cinnamon rolls taste better, you might have one simple ingredient in your pantry that can do just that, and it also happens to come in a can. Sweetened condensed milk will change the texture and taste of your breakfast pastries in all the right ways.
How does it work? Pop open a can of your sweetened condensed milk and pour the entirety of its contents into a rimmed pan or baking sheet. Then, nestle your cinnamon rolls on top and place them in an oven pre-heated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit to bake for 30 minutes. If you don't have any sweetened condensed milk, you can use heavy cream or even coffee creamer. As they bake, the dough absorbs the sweet milk, and the rolls become soft, sticky, and delicious. Once out of the oven, artistically dribble that icing over your baked buns and steady your taste buds because some people think this one ingredient transforms your preferred brand of canned cinnamon rolls into a Cinnabon copycat.
Should your cinnamon rolls be tight or loose?
Should your cinnamon rolls be touching or do they need their space when you add sweetened condensed milk? Some people like to give the dough a little room so as the rolls bake they can expand and keep a manicured shape, while others enjoy their cinnamon rolls stuck together. Either is acceptable. When they are arranged close together and baked, the end result is pull-apart cinnamon rolls that have sides that are tender and softer.
If you want to play with the flavor of the icing to really put your thumbprint on this ready-made baked good, you can stir in some orange zest or break out the extracts and use a few drops of vanilla, lemon, or even peppermint if you're feeling adventurous. If you have some chocolate syrup, you can drizzle it over your frosted cinnamon rolls or add a little directly to the icing to give it a chocolatey taste. This hack will help you turn this canned food into an easy low-stress dessert or snack.