Take Cinnamon Rolls Up A Notch With An Ingredient You Probably Already Have

While making homemade old-fashioned cinnamon rolls from scratch is generally reserved for the weekends, it doesn't have to be if you have a can of the ready-to-bake version in the fridge screaming to be popped open. They're a convenience to be appreciated, but if you're looking for ways to make canned cinnamon rolls taste better, you might have one simple ingredient in your pantry that can do just that, and it also happens to come in a can. Sweetened condensed milk will change the texture and taste of your breakfast pastries in all the right ways.

How does it work? Pop open a can of your sweetened condensed milk and pour the entirety of its contents into a rimmed pan or baking sheet. Then, nestle your cinnamon rolls on top and place them in an oven pre-heated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit to bake for 30 minutes. If you don't have any sweetened condensed milk, you can use heavy cream or even coffee creamer. As they bake, the dough absorbs the sweet milk, and the rolls become soft, sticky, and delicious. Once out of the oven, artistically dribble that icing over your baked buns and steady your taste buds because some people think this one ingredient transforms your preferred brand of canned cinnamon rolls into a Cinnabon copycat.