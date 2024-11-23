The Deviled Eggs That Give You All The Flavor With Way Less Hassle
Deviled eggs are arguably the perfect appetizer — they're not only delicious, but also just filling enough to keep you and your guests sated until it's time to serve the entree. The only problem with deviled eggs? They can be a bit tedious to make. For anyone unfamiliar, the traditional process consists of you removing the yolks from the hard boiled eggs and adding those yolks to a bowl. From there, you mix the yolks with the other ingredients — such as mayo and mustard — then place the new filling back inside the egg whites. While this may be simple, it is time consuming.
If you want deviled eggs but don't have the time for the tedious prep, there's no need to worry — there's a way to get all of the same flavor of regular deviled eggs, but without all of the hassle. You will still need all of the ingredients from your go-to deviled egg recipe, along with your favorite type of cracker.
Essentially, you'll mix everything together minus the egg yolks — this is so you don't have to go through the process of removing the yolks from the hard boiled eggs, mashing them into the filling, and then piping them back into the egg white. Instead, mix together the mayo and mustard (and any other additions you like), then spread that on the cracker. Then, slice a hard boiled egg in two and add one half to the top of the cracker. Finish with paprika or another garnish. The result is an appetizer that tastes quite similar to the deviled eggs that you know and love — just with a bit of salty, crunchy addition, thanks to the cracker.
Customize the deviled eggs crackers and filling to your liking
Just because the process is a little different doesn't mean that you can't customize the deviled eggs. You can make the mayo-mustard mixture however you like it and according to any recipe out there, even though the egg yolks are not being included. For example, Daily Meal's recipe for classic deviled eggs includes pickle juice in the mixture for a touch of sweet acidity. The only thing to keep in mind is that the texture will vary a bit without the yolks, so if you're worried about the pickle juice making the mixture too runny, then you may want to just add a little bit less than what's called for in the recipe.
Additionally, plenty of recipes out there add a dash of hot sauce, which can still be added to the mayo-mixture as well. Or, maybe you're a fan of avocado deviled eggs (which integrate mashed avocado into the filling) — this iteration will still work with the cracker version of the appetizer.
There's also room for customizing with the crackers, as this works with literally any type of cracker out there. You can opt for a classic Ritz cracker for a buttery, salty infusion into the appetizer, or maybe you want to add in some extra flavor using herb-flavored crackers. You may even want to opt for a nutritious store bought cracker to make the appetizer a bit lighter. All in all, feel free to try out different crackers and see what flavor combination you like the best.