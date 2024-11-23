The Deviled Eggs That Give You All The Flavor With Way Less Hassle

Deviled eggs are arguably the perfect appetizer — they're not only delicious, but also just filling enough to keep you and your guests sated until it's time to serve the entree. The only problem with deviled eggs? They can be a bit tedious to make. For anyone unfamiliar, the traditional process consists of you removing the yolks from the hard boiled eggs and adding those yolks to a bowl. From there, you mix the yolks with the other ingredients — such as mayo and mustard — then place the new filling back inside the egg whites. While this may be simple, it is time consuming.

If you want deviled eggs but don't have the time for the tedious prep, there's no need to worry — there's a way to get all of the same flavor of regular deviled eggs, but without all of the hassle. You will still need all of the ingredients from your go-to deviled egg recipe, along with your favorite type of cracker.

Essentially, you'll mix everything together minus the egg yolks — this is so you don't have to go through the process of removing the yolks from the hard boiled eggs, mashing them into the filling, and then piping them back into the egg white. Instead, mix together the mayo and mustard (and any other additions you like), then spread that on the cracker. Then, slice a hard boiled egg in two and add one half to the top of the cracker. Finish with paprika or another garnish. The result is an appetizer that tastes quite similar to the deviled eggs that you know and love — just with a bit of salty, crunchy addition, thanks to the cracker.