Slow-cooker baked beans are a must-have for college game day and Super Bowl gatherings. That best Boston baked bean recipe goes perfectly with smash burgers, cheesesteaks, or hot dogs. However, if you are a fan of making this side dish from scratch, there is one ingredient you need to get right: the type of molasses you use. This dark, sticky ingredient has a sweet taste that brings umami to your baked beans. But if you are sending your significant other out for a jar, it's important that they don't come back with blackstrap molasses, which could make your baked beans taste bitter.

Yep, you should never substitute regular molasses with blackstrap. Do it once, and you won't do it again. But in fairness, this deep, dark brown syrup can be confusing. There are actually three types of molasses: light/mild, dark/robust, and blackstrap. It's made by boiling cane or beet juice until it becomes thick and sticky. However, it can be boiled three different times, and each time yields three different forms of molasses. The first boiling produces light molasses, the second boiling produces dark, and the third boiling results in blackstrap molasses. Additionally, each one gets successively less sweet and a little funkier in taste.