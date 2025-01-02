The Oldest Bar In North Carolina Is A Pet-Lovers Paradise

In 1932, amid Prohibition, a bar opened in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. That bar still operates inside a restaurant called Bistro Roca, making it the state's oldest, continuously operating bar. Antlers isn't only known for its history or the creative cocktails it serves — like the one called Better Than Revenge, which sounds like the perfect cocktail to enjoy on Prohibition Repeal Day — its most endearing feature is one that has placed it firmly in the hearts of pet-lovers.

At Antlers Bar, patrons are treated to a gallery of black-and-white portraits of customers' pets that have been captured for over 15 years. Each portrait bears the animal's name and the surname of its family. To encourage customers to contribute images of their furry family members, it runs an event known as Pet Portraits Week, during which patrons can bring their companion animals to have a snapshot taken to be included on its walls.

The bar's dog theme continues on the drink menu, which features black-and-white silhouettes of canines posing next to cocktails, wine, and spirits. There, you'll find a silhouette of a dachshund with a martini and a lab next to a bottle of wine. Ironically, pets are not allowed in the bar or restaurant, but you can get your favorite cocktail to go and enjoy it with your furry friend at home.