Fried Pimento Cheese Is The Southern Snack We Can't Get Enough Of

If you're not a child of the South, you may wonder what exactly pimento cheese is and how it's used. For the uninitiated, pimento cheese is made by mixing cream cheese, shredded cheese, seasoning, and diced pimento peppers together. Pimentos are red, small, and don't pack a lot of heat; their sweet taste gives pimento cheese its unique flair. You can stuff it in olives, spread it on a sandwich, or inhale it with crackers as a dip. However, there's a use for this slightly-spicy, super-savory cheese that you likely haven't tried yet, and it's one of the best. You can full-on fry it.

Humans have appreciated fried cheese since the time of the ancient Romans, who invented fried cheese curds. Nowadays, you might enjoy deep-fried mozzarella sticks or even some grilled halloumi. You probably haven't thought about breading pimento cheese and turning it into ooey-gooey balls of snackable perfection, however — and that's a darn shame. Its piquant flavor can handle being intensely fried and still come out tasting distinctive and delicious.