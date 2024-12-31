Will Frozen Eggs Go Back To Normal Once Thawed?

While it's never advisable to freeze eggs in their shells, this does occur from time to time. If your fridge is set to a low temperature and is colder on one shelf than another, eggs that are still in their shells can easily freeze, and you don't even realize it until you go to bake those sugar cookies for a Christmas party or make double chocolate chip blueberry pancakes for Sunday breakfast.

While it isn't uncommon, the real question is: What do you do when it happens? Will they go back to normal? The answer is ... not really, but that doesn't mean you should toss them. They can still be used, just with limitations.

First, if your eggs freeze in their shells and don't crack, you want to leave them frozen until you're ready to thaw and use them. (If the shells cracked when the eggs froze, you need to toss them.) When you are ready to cook something up, it's best to use your frozen eggs for baked goods and to make dishes that require hard-boiled eggs, because as the frozen eggs thaw, their yolk gains a thick, viscous consistency. This, unfortunately, makes the yolk difficult to whip up and blend with the egg white. But they are great for a classic egg salad!