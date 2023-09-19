You Can Actually Freeze Those Leftover Egg Whites To Use For Later

For years, eggs were one of the most versatile and reliably inexpensive ingredients in any refrigerator. Fast forward to today, however, and record-breaking inflation has made the price of eggs fluctuate wildly, doubling the cost in some places. While the price of eggs has finally started to cool off in 2023, according to a report by the USDA, the days of cheap eggs are probably long gone. Even if you're not watching your grocery budget, it's always good to keep an eye on how much food waste you create, because it can contribute to overfilled landfills, pollution, and climate change. If you're making a recipe that calls for egg yolks, don't just toss the whites in the trash. The protein-filled whites are incredibly useful for everything from omelets to meringue. If you're not in a position to make anything with the whites when you're doing the egg cracking, just freeze them for later, because it's nice to have a supply of just whites when you need them.

Egg whites freeze very well, and you can pull them out for cooking next time you're making a consommé (or anything else that requires only egg whites). You don't need any special equipment, just a couple of ziplock bags or an ice cube tray, plus a Sharpie.