We Didn't Expect To Find This Ingredient In Wendy's Cheese Sauce

If you're a fan of Wendy's, you're well acquainted with the chain's cheese sauce. This warm, gooey topping is served on numerous side dishes, including several varieties of fries and baked potatoes. Basically, if your item comes with a messy layer of melted dairy, it's likely this addition.

The cheddar cheese sauce is made with some obvious ingredients like water, the cheddar cheese, and other dairy products. However, there's one element we definitely weren't expecting to find in it — tomato concentrate.

Tomato concentrate is just as it sounds: tomatoes that are cooked down to extract moisture. Tomato paste is also a type of concentrate, and while we're all familiar with the thick, red paste, we wouldn't expect it in a cheese sauce. When biting into Wendy's cheese fries, we don't pick up on a tomato flavor. And when making homemade cheese sauce, we've never added tomato concentrate. So, what's a tomato product doing in Wendy's cheese sauce?