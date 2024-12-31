JFK's Favorite Restaurant Is Also The Oldest In Boston

There's long been a fascination with the private lives of U.S. presidents, whether it's knowing the restaurants they loved to patronize or the foods they loved to eat. The public's fixation on the eating habits of our Commanders-In-Chief spans centuries. President John F. Kennedy's favorite restaurant, for instance, is also the oldest one still operating in Boston.

Before becoming president, Kennedy ate at Union Oyster House so often (apparently, he loved the lobster stew) that a booth in the upstairs dining room, table 18, is dedicated to him with a plaque. It's said the late president would settle in with a newspaper during his solo Sunday lunchtime visits to the Boston landmark. President Kennedy's father, Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr., also loved the food from Union Oyster House, often having the clam chowder sent to his office at nearby Fanueil Hall.

While that clam chowder is still on the menu, unfortunately, JFK's favorite stew is not. However, fans of the crustacean can still enjoy lobster rolls — a New England favorite — or a dish called lazy man's lobster, consisting of chunks of meat baked with sherry and cream. The city's favorite dessert has a place on the menu, too, because what would a meal in Boston be without a slice of the iconic cream pie?