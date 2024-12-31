The Proper Way To Freeze Pecan Pie For The Tastiest Results

Rich, decadent desserts are synonymous with the holidays, especially pecan pie. In fact, pecan pie has become an iconic Southern staple around Thanksgiving and Christmas. Since this dessert can take some time to make, it can be helpful to prepare it well in advance of your festive party. Generally, it will stay fresh for four days when you store it in the refrigerator. Freezing it, though, means you can make and store it a couple of weeks ahead of time.

The first step toward freezing success after making a pecan pie is to set it on your counter until it completely cools. Putting it in the freezer while it's still warm will create extra moisture that turns to ice, negatively affecting the flavor and texture when you thaw it later for serving. In particular, the crust can become soggy. Next, you should wrap the entire pie, including the pan, in multiple layers of plastic wrap first and then aluminum foil to minimize the chances of freezer burn. Make sure no surfaces are exposed, but don't wrap it so tightly that it changes the pie shape.

Finally, set the pecan pie in the freezer so it rests flat, keeping the filling from shifting to one side before it can fully freeze. Don't put anything on top of it. You can even put it in a pastry box for extra protection.