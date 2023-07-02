How Pecan Pie Became An Iconic Southern Staple

The classic pecan pie is one of few desserts that has remained unchanged after decades. So often, a modernized version of an antiquated dessert comes forward, and the traditional recipe is moved aside. With pecan pie, the original, Southern recipe is widely agreed upon across America, where the dessert reigns not only at Thanksgiving but year-round. Known for its gooey texture and distinct, nutty flavor and crunch, the pie requires only a few ingredients. By combining sugar, softened butter, corn syrup, eggs, vanilla extract, and sometimes maple syrup, you get the sticky, custard-like filling that holds the pecan halves. Fewer ingredients also mean it's a simple pie recipe for beginners.

While pie may not be considered a healthy dish, pecans are particularly nutrient-rich. Not only are they buttery and rich in flavor, but they are an excellent source of fiber, copper, protein, zinc, and healthy fats. Though most can agree that the nut is a good addition to your diet, few can agree on how "pecan" should be pronounced. Regionally, it varies to include such pronunciations as pee-KAHN, pick-AHN, and PEE-can. In the Southern U.S., where the pie is praised, pick-AHN is the preferred pronunciation, although pee-KAHN is primarily used elsewhere. No matter how you pronounce it, this hearty nut is the key to the iconic dessert.