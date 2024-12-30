The 2002 Turkey Recall That Affected Nearly 30 Million Pounds Of Deli Meat

In October 2002, Pilgrim's Pride Foods found itself at the center of a public health crisis after recalling more than 27 million pounds of deli turkey and chicken. At the time, it was the largest meat recall in U.S. history, and for good reason — tests revealed Listeria monocytogenes lurking in the drains at its Franconia, Pennsylvania, processing plant.

The fallout wasn't just logistical; it was tragic. The contaminated meat was linked to a Listeria outbreak across eight states, leading to 46 confirmed illnesses, seven deaths, and three stillbirths or miscarriages. This wasn't just another food scare — it was one of the world's biggest food poisoning scares. With products sold nationwide for over five months, many people didn't even realize they'd eaten potentially dangerous meat until it was too late.

In response, Pilgrim's Pride Foods shut down its Franconia plant for a deep clean and inspection, but the damage had already been done. Confidence in deli meats took a serious hit, leaving many wondering just how safe these ready-to-eat products really were.