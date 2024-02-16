The Top Tips For Making Jiaozi Wrappers From Scratch, According To An Expert

Plump and packed with savory goodness, jiaozi dumplings are a favorite for fans of Chinese cuisine. These delicious morsels contain a juicy center filled with mouth-watering meats and veggies bound by a thin layer of dough. They can be boiled, steamed, or fried and pair well with a soy or vinegar-based sauce. Jiaozi have come to symbolize prosperity and are commonly eaten during Chinese New Year celebrations.

Homemade jiaozi are the perfect dish for an appetizer or even a full meal, but they can be devilishly difficult to wrap. In an interview with the Daily Meal, veteran chef and entrepreneur Jing Gao shared her best tips for making the perfect homemade jiaozi wrappers. Gao is the founder and CEO of Fly By Jing, an online site that offers an extensive collection of Sichuan-inspired recipes, ingredients, and kitchen gadgets. When it comes to jiaozi, Gao believes a good wrapper requires a dough with the perfect texture: Firm yet soft. The essential step to achieving this texture? Letting the dough rest.